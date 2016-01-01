 
44th Annual
Long's Park Art Festival
Rated as one of the Top Shows in the country 

2022 Art Festival
Labor Day Weekend

FRIDAY

September 2nd,    10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

SATURDAY

September 3rd,    10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

SUNDAY

September 4th,    10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

*Note: The show concludes Sunday evening and is not open on Labor Day Monday

PREVIEW SOME OF THE AMAZING ART THAT WILL BE AT THE SHOW.

Spend a day with us as you discover new artists in 25 unique categories.

Stroll along paved walkways around Long's Pond in beautifully shaded Long’s Park as you visit with local and national juried artists.
A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME GATHERING OF 200 ARTISTS

2022 Art Festival 2.jpg

​THERE IS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

  • Try on clothing designed with hand-woven materials

  • See yourself in a one-of-a-kind exquisite piece of jewelry

  • Feel the quality of expertly thrown pottery

  • Marvel at beautiful hand-crafted furniture

  • Experience “functional art” for your personal use

  • Explore unique mediums of canvas, sculpture, and hardscapes

Welcome to the
44th Annual Long's Park Art Festival.

EVEN MORE REASONS TO COME

Parking: In the park with concierge delivery service of your art to your car.

 

Win: Our fund raising Raffle Art Gallery of artists in the park.

 

*Win again: Two daily drawings of $50 certificates for purchase with any artists!

 

Food: Diverse local culinary meals and appetizers

 

Drink: Wine & craft beer

COME FOR A DAY OR STAY THE WEEKEND

Long’s Park 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

SORRY, NO PETS

The first Art Festival in Long's Park was held July 4, 1976 and was presented by the Lancaster County Bicentennial Committee. The success of the event drew the attention of Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation (LPAF) leadership, who were looking for a new funding source for the amphitheater.

 

A partnership was struck with the twin goals of creating a quality Art Festival in Lancaster PA, while raising funds for the foundation and its cultural initiatives like the music series. The first Labor Day show in 1979 was held in conjunction with LPAF’s annual day of music, featuring 87 artists and craftspeople.

 

The Art Festival now welcomes thousands of visitors each year over Labor Day weekend and hosts 200 exhibitors who are chosen through a competitive jury process.

