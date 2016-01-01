44th Annual
Long's Park Art Festival
Rated as one of the Top Shows in the country
2022 Art Festival
Labor Day Weekend
FRIDAY
September 2nd, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
SATURDAY
September 3rd, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
SUNDAY
September 4th, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
*Note: The show concludes Sunday evening and is not open on Labor Day Monday
Spend a day with us as you discover new artists in 25 unique categories.
Stroll along paved walkways around Long's Pond in beautifully shaded Long’s Park as you visit with local and national juried artists.
A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME GATHERING OF 200 ARTISTS
THERE IS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE
Try on clothing designed with hand-woven materials
See yourself in a one-of-a-kind exquisite piece of jewelry
Feel the quality of expertly thrown pottery
Marvel at beautiful hand-crafted furniture
Experience “functional art” for your personal use
Explore unique mediums of canvas, sculpture, and hardscapes
Welcome to the
44th Annual Long's Park Art Festival.
EVEN MORE REASONS TO COME
Parking: In the park with concierge delivery service of your art to your car.
Win: Our fund raising Raffle Art Gallery of artists in the park.
*Win again: Two daily drawings of $50 certificates for purchase with any artists!
Food: Diverse local culinary meals and appetizers
Drink: Wine & craft beer
COME FOR A DAY OR STAY THE WEEKEND
Long’s Park 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
PURCHASE TICKETS EARLY
Enter to win a $50 Certificate with promo code: Artlover
SORRY, NO PETS
The first Art Festival in Long's Park was held July 4, 1976 and was presented by the Lancaster County Bicentennial Committee. The success of the event drew the attention of Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation (LPAF) leadership, who were looking for a new funding source for the amphitheater.
A partnership was struck with the twin goals of creating a quality Art Festival in Lancaster PA, while raising funds for the foundation and its cultural initiatives like the music series. The first Labor Day show in 1979 was held in conjunction with LPAF’s annual day of music, featuring 87 artists and craftspeople.
The Art Festival now welcomes thousands of visitors each year over Labor Day weekend and hosts 200 exhibitors who are chosen through a competitive jury process.
The application process for the 2022 Art Festival is now CLOSED.
Applications for the 2023 Art Festival will be available on Zapplication.org starting December 1.
Special thanks to our 2022 Art Festival sponsors!
INDIVIDUALS, COMPANIES & ORGANIZATIONS
Deb Berkowski & the Long’s Park Services Crew.
Diane Dayton, LCTV66
The Hershey company – Y&S Candies Inc.
City of Lancaster Police Department
Messick’s Rentals
Pepperidge Farms Inc.
Wilbur Chocolates
Tom Sturgis Pretzels
Mennonite Homes
Engle Publishing
Stifel Investment Services
Gilded Lily
Penn Waste
Stauffers of Kissel Hill
Kegels Produce
Lancaster Creative Reuse
Lancaster Honda